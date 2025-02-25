Kumbh mela area to be no vehicle zone from 4pm and Prayagraj from 6pm on February 25

The Maha Kumbh Mela area will be a no-vehicle zone from 4 PM on Tuesday, with the entire Prayagraj following suit from 6 PM onwards in view of the massive influx of devotees for the last special bathing date coinciding with Mahashivratri on February 26.

Authorities have imposed these restrictions to ensure smooth crowd movement.

However, vehicles carrying essentials will be exempted, according to an official statement.

The administration has urged all visitors to comply with the guidelines and cooperate with officials, according to the statement issued by the Mela Police.

"Devotees should bathe only at the nearest designated ghats based on their entry points. Those arriving from the Dakshini Jhunsi route should use Arail Ghat, while those from the Uttari Jhunsi route should head to Harishchandra Ghat and Old GT Ghat. Pande Kshetra entrants have been directed to Bharadwaj Ghat, Nagavasuki Ghat, Mori Ghat, Kali Ghat, Ram Ghat, and Hanuman Ghat. Devotees coming through the Arail sector should use Arail Ghat for bathing," it stated.

"Essential services, including the transport of milk, vegetables, medicines, fuel, and emergency vehicles, will not be restricted. Government personnel such as doctors, police officers, and administrative staff will also have free movement," it added.

February 26 marks both the concluding snan of the Maha Kumbh Mela and the festival of Mahashivratri.

In view of this, devotees are advised to bathe at their nearest ghats and offer prayers at local Shiva temples to prevent overcrowding at major pilgrimage sites, the statement read.

"To control the massive gathering, pontoon bridges will be managed based on crowd density. Officials have urged devotees to avoid unnecessary movement and return to their destinations promptly after completing rituals," it stated.

The Mela Police Administration has appealed to all visitors to follow these instructions and help maintain order during the grand religious event.

Being held after 12 years, this Maha Kumbh Mela started on January 13 and culminates on February 26. The mega fair has recorded a footfall of over 63 crore pilgrims and visitors, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

