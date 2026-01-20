Kerala minister pushes menstrual cups over napkins, flags cost and environmental impact

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Tuesday called for wider use and promotion of menstrual cups as an alternative to sanitary napkins, citing their high cost and adverse environmental impact.

In a press release, Balagopal said menstrual cups ensure better personal hygiene while also contributing to sustainable waste management practices.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating the state-level launch of a Haritha Kerala Mission project aimed at distributing menstrual cups and installing incinerators across the state.

He said incinerators would play a crucial role in the scientific disposal of synthetic sanitary napkins, which pose significant environmental challenges due to the waste they generate.

Balagopal said the allocation of funds for menstrual cups and incinerators in the state budget had drawn attention from across the country.

He added that Kerala was the first state to present an environment-friendly budget and that the newly launched project was part of that broader initiative.

Haritha Kerala Mission Vice Chairperson Dr T N Seema, who outlined the project, said the programme was included in the environment-friendly budget presented by the state government.

The function was held at Muttara Government Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary School in Veliyam Grama Panchayat in Kollam district, with Kollam District Panchayat President R Latha Devi presiding.

As part of the programme, an awareness session on the use of menstrual cups and the operation of incinerators was conducted, the release said.