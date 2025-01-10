Congress leader suicide case: Kerala court instructs police not to arrest MLA IC Balakrishnan till January 15

A Kerala court on Friday told the police not to arrest Congress MLA I C Balakrishnan and Wayanad DCC president N D Appachan, who have been booked for abetment to suicide of the party's Wayanad district office-bearer N M Vijayan and his son, till January 15.

Balakrishnan's advocate told a TV channel that the court orally asked the police not to arrest Balakrishnan till January 15 and called for the case diary. This oral instruction was given on the MLA's plea for anticipatory bail in the case.

The advocate said the order will also be applicable to Appachan who has also moved a separate plea for anticipatory bail. The lawyer also said that the pleas will be taken up for detailed arguments on January 15.

He also said that Balakrishnan was not in hiding and there was no need for him to go into hiding as he has 24 hours police protection.

The advocate also said that his client was cooperating with the investigation and will continue to do so.

He also said that no notice has been given to the MLA till date to appear for questioning before the police. On Thursday, police said that Balakrishnan, Appachan and two others have been booked for abetment to suicide of Vijayan.

A senior police officer of the district had confirmed that the section dealing with abetment to suicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been added to the FIR in connection with the death of Vijayan, the Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) treasurer, and his son.

The officer had also confirmed that Balakrishnan, Appachan and two others, who were mentioned in Vijayan's suicide note, have been named as accused in the case.

"The action was taken based on Vijayan's suicide note," the officer said. Seventy-eight-year-old Vijayan and his son Jijesh, 38, died at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on December 27, 2024 after attempting suicide.

The incident has triggered a political controversy, with the ruling CPI(M) alleging that a cooperative bank job scam involving Balakrishnan pushed the duo to take such a drastic action.

Allegations have surfaced that Vijayan, in his capacity as a party office-bearer, accepted money from individuals seeking jobs at a Congress-controlled cooperative bank, reportedly under the direction of Balakrishnan.

