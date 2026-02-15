Kerala bids farewell to 10-month-old youngest organ donor; laid to rest with honours

Kerala bid an emotional farewell to a 10-month-old girl who became the state’s youngest organ donor after her parents consented to donate her organs following her brain death.

She was laid to rest with state honours at Mallappally on Sunday.

Ministers and people from across the state reached the residence of Aalin Sherin Abraham to pay their last respects after her body was brought home this morning for the final rites.

Aalin Sherin was critically injured in a road accident on February 5 while travelling with her mother and maternal grandparents at Pallam near Kottayam on the MC Road.

She was the daughter of Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, residents of Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district.

Despite intensive medical efforts, doctors confirmed her brain death on February 12.

With the consent of her parents, the organ donation process was coordinated through the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO), officials said.

Her heart valve was sent to the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram; her liver to KIMS Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram; and her kidneys to the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Her eyes were donated to an eye bank.

Industries Minister P Rajeev said in a Facebook post on Sunday that the government had decided to accord state honours as a mark of respect to the infant, who, even in death, gave a new lease of life to five people.

“The government views with deep respect the decision taken by the parents, who upheld the noble example of organ donation despite their profound grief. The government also expresses its condolences to Aalin Sherin’s parents and family. Tributes are paid to the child,” he said.

Ministers V N Vasavan, Saji Cherian and Roshy Augustine, along with Congress leader P C Vishnunadh, MLA, paid homage after visiting the child’s residence.

A family member of one of the organ recipients also attended the funeral.

The body was later taken in a funeral procession to St Thomas CSI Church, Nedungadappally, in Kottayam district.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi, representing the Government of India, and Minister Veena George, representing the Kerala government, were present at the church for the funeral ceremony.

In his eulogy, Suresh Gopi said that while the child’s body was being laid to rest, she would continue to live through others following the noble act of saving multiple lives.

He said he had come to pay tribute on behalf of the nation, following the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“His prayers will also be with Aalin, along with the people gathered here,” Gopi said.

He added that the child’s organ donation sends a strong message to Kerala and noted that similar instances had occurred in New Delhi and Odisha, where one-year-old children donated their organs after being declared brain dead.

The funeral ceremony began at the church around 3.30 pm and concluded at about 4.45 pm.

The body was later brought outside the church, where state honours were accorded by police personnel.

By 5 pm, the final rites were performed at the cemetery, where she was laid to rest.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.