Kashmiri politicians condemn detention of journalist over Karnah road report

Kashmiri politicians on Friday spoke up against the detention of a local digital journalist for reporting on the closure of a road to Karnah following heavy snowfall that caused severe hardships to patients.

The condemnation came days after the Editors Guild of India and the Committee for the Protection of Journalists criticised the “arbitrary” summons to and questioning of journalists in connection with the alleged police profiling of mosques and other religious places related to Muslims.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said she was “deeply disturbed” by the detention of journalist Khushal Khawaja for “reporting the closure of the Sadhna Pass which stranded critical patients and led to the tragic death of a young girl”.

Khawaja was reportedly detained on Thursday and later released.

“He was held for several hours and released with the condition that he report again at the police station at 11am today,” Mufti said, tagging chief minister Omar Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“Instead of fixing roads, healthcare, and the long-vacant SDM post, authorities are targeting the messenger. This is a misuse of authority,” she added.

The police have not reacted to the allegations.

Jammu and Kashmir Pahari Association spokesman Mohammad Iqbal Mughal said reports of Khawaja’s detention were “deeply concerning”, adding that he “has consistently raised his voice for the poor, marginalised and voiceless”.

“A free press is essential for accountability, transparency and justice. Targeting journalists for doing their duty sends a dangerous message and must be condemned unequivocally. The LG’s administration of Jammu and Kashmir must intervene immediately, ensure the safety and dignity of the journalist, and uphold constitutional values, press freedom and the rule of law,” he said.

Several other social media handles also claimed that Khawaja was detained for reporting on the closure of the Sadhna Pass that connects the Valley to his home tehsil Karnah, causing immense hardships to patients.

Earlier in the day, Dr Arif Khawaja, a block medical officer at Karnah, uploaded a video on social media purporting to show a “daring operation” during the night to shift three patients from a hospital to the Government Medical College in Handwara, including a “very critical child”, suggesting how the administration was dealing with emergencies.

The ambulance is shown passing through a snow-paved road.

“The health department in close coordination with district/sub-divisional administration, Indian Army, Beacon authorities and JK Police successfully accomplished the herculean task. The planning started from 9pm onwards, the patients were stabilised by a team of doctors, both ambulances left at 11.40pm and reached GMC Handwara at 4.15am,” he wrote.

“Two police personnel from JK Police accompanied the patients. The two ambulances were the first to cross Sadhna pass after closure for around 1 week. Salutes to the drivers Firdous Ahmed and Abdul Rashid who accepted the challenge and saved precious lives. Our BMEO (block monitoring and evaluation officer) Farooq Wani consented to be part of the mission, led from the front and provided live visuals and feedback of the life-saving journey,” he added.

Recently, the Editors Guild of India said the “arbitrary summons and police questioning of journalists, and bids to obtain affidavits under duress, are tantamount to coercion and intimidation of the media in pursuit of its legitimate duties”.

It was reacting to the alleged police summons and questioning of Indian Express journalist Basharat Masood.

The guild said there were “innumerable instances of journalists being summoned and questioned by the police” in the past.