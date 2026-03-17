Attempts underway on domestic, international fronts to address LPG shortage: Centre to HC

The central government on Tuesday assured the Bombay High Court that it is making all attempts on domestic and international fronts to address the hardship caused by the LPG shortage amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The Nagpur bench of the court accepted the Centre's submission and disposed of the petition filed by LPG distributors, noting that it is taking "all the necessary steps in the matter to protect the interests of individuals".

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The court on March 12 issued notices to the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry and a private firm in connection with a petition filed by six LPG distributors seeking an increased supply of domestic cooking gas cylinders amid the energy crisis caused by the Iran war.

The court also directed that the storage and supply of LPG for domestic consumption shall be in accordance with the prevailing policy.

The petitioners claimed that the Nagpur-headquartered Confidence Petroleum India Ltd had failed to increase the supply of household LPG cylinders despite the Centre's directive prioritising domestic distribution.

The petition, filed through advocates Shyam Dewani and Sahil Dewani, claimed that the war had disrupted global crude supply, leading to constraints in LPG production. Following this, the ministry had directed that LPG production and supply to domestic consumers be given priority.

Union government's Under Secretary (LPG) Ramesh Krishna submitted an affidavit in the Nagpur bench of the high court, informing that the Centre was making all possible attempts domestically and internationally to ensure that no hardship is caused to anyone and the distribution and availability remains smooth.

It also said that there are emerging changes in the international position and the government of India is monitoring the situation and taking all remedial measures to ensure that such crises at the international level may not affect our country.

The situation under such circumstances always remains ever-evolving and it would essentially be for the central government to take steps domestically and internationally in the interest of its citizens, the affidavit said.

By the very nature of the subject matter, it may not be desirable to discuss or debate these issues in the court proceedings, it added.

The Centre submitted that if there are any local issues which may be the result of an individual dereliction of duty or breach of law of any wholesale or retail distributor, strict actions are being taken and shall continue to be taken by the competent authority.

"Considering the nature of the subject matter and its impact which is not confined to jurisdictions of few districts, it is desirable that the court may be pleased to leave it to the Union of India and the respective state governments to deal with the situation to the best manner in the large public interest," the affidavit said.

The central government, with its assurances and undertaking, requested the court to close the proceedings along with the suo motu proceedings.

Advocate Dewani told PTI that the central government submitted an affidavit in the HC.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing via video-conference, informed the court that it was making all attempts on domestic and international levels to address the hardship caused by the shortage of LPG.

Steps are being taken to ensure that the international crisis does not affect India, he said.

Urging the court to dispose of the petition by LPG dealers who claimed that exports were being prioritised over domestic supply, Mehta said negotiations are being held at the diplomatic level.

"The court can consider closing this (petition) trusting the government. Individual issues can be taken up by the state government," he said.

The bench said, "In view of the statement made in the Centre's affidavit, it is evident that the government is taking all the necessary steps in the matter to protect the interests of individuals. In that view of the matter, nothing survives in this petition."

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