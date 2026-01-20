Karnataka suspends DGP K Ramachandra Rao after obscene video allegations surface

The Karnataka government on Monday placed DGP (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao under suspension with immediate effect pending inquiry, citing conduct unbecoming of a government servant and causing embarrassment to the state administration.

News channels on Monday aired videos purportedly showing the senior IPS officer in a compromising position with women.

The clips also went viral on social media. Rao rejected the allegations and termed the videos “fabricated and false”.

In an official order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), the government said videos and news reports widely circulated on television channels and digital media platforms showed Rao acting in an “obscene manner”, prompting the decision to initiate disciplinary action.

“Vide videos and news reports widely broadcast on public news channels and media platforms, it is observed that Dr K Ramachandra Rao has acted in an obscene manner which is unbecoming of a Government Servant and also causing embarrassment to the Government,” the order said.

The government said the matter was examined at the state level and it was found that the officer’s conduct amounted to a violation of Rule-3 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

It added that it was prima facie satisfied that “it is necessary to place Rao under suspension with immediate effect, pending inquiry”.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the matter would be probed and action would follow.

“We will investigate this matter and take disciplinary action. No one is above the law,” he said.

During the period of suspension, Rao will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per Rule-4 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

The order also restricts his movement, stating that during the suspension period the officer should not leave headquarters under any circumstances without the written permission of the state government.

Rao is the stepfather of Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao, who is accused of orchestrating the illegal import of gold worth over Rs 12.56 crore from Dubai to India along with businessman Tarun Raju and jewellery dealer Sahil Jain.

Ranya was apprehended at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on March 3, 2025, with 14.8 kilograms of gold allegedly smuggled from Dubai.

Subsequent investigations revealed that she had made 45 solo trips to Dubai between 2023 and 2025, raising suspicions of her involvement in a broader smuggling network.

She is currently in judicial custody at the Bengaluru Central Jail.