Karnataka leadership tussle: Siddaramaiah invites Shivakumar for high command–mandated breakfast

Attempts to ease the leadership tension in Karnataka’s Congress government gathered pace on Friday, with chief minister Siddaramaiah inviting his deputy D.K. Shivakumar for a breakfast meeting on Saturday.

The move came after the party high command asked both leaders to meet and discuss the ongoing power struggle.

Siddaramaiah announced the meeting hours after Priyank Kharge, cabinet minister and son of Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge, remarked that the party had the “sense of timing” to address internal issues.

“The party high command had called me and him (D K Shivakumar) and asked us to have a meeting. Hence, I have invited him for breakfast tomorrow. We will discuss when he comes,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

“There is no change in my stand and I have said I will listen to whatever the high command says. Both of us have said that we will obey whatever the party high command says,” he added.

Shivakumar, meanwhile, projected calm. “I don't want anything. I am not in a hurry. My party will take a decision,” he told reporters at an event marking the golden jubilee of the Anganwadi programme, where he shared the stage with the chief minister.

Asked about visiting Delhi, he said, “Delhi is our temple.” He added that he may travel to the national capital with the Parliament’s winter session beginning December 1.

“I have a lot of work there. The parliament session is approaching. I have to meet all Karnataka MPs because they need to take up some of our projects,” he said. Asked whether he would meet the party leadership, he replied that he would.

“Delhi is our temple. All of us have to go. Without Delhi, nothing can happen. Congress is a party with a long history, and it has always guided us,” he said. Siddaramaiah also said he would go to Delhi if the high command called him.

Even as both leaders attempted to present a united front, the Opposition BJP hinted at stepping up pressure. Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said a no-confidence motion was an option if the uncertainty persisted.

“There is time till December 8. If such a situation arises, the occasion to move a no-confidence motion may come,” he said. Within the Congress, responses to the leadership chatter have varied. Priyank Kharge urged restraint.

“The high command has the sense of timing. It will take a call, keeping in mind the right time,” he said. He added that people should refrain from speculation until there is an official word.

“Let the invitation come from Delhi, then only it will be decided,” he noted.

Siddaramaiah’s son and Congress MLC Yathindra also dismissed talk of an imminent change.

“There is no battle or skirmish (in ruling Congress). Since there is no confusion amongst us, I feel the media is into perception creation. The Congress high command has not given any direction for leadership change. If there is anything like that then they will call and discuss,” he said.

“No one knows whether any promise was made about leadership change after two and half years. High command may or may not be knowing about it. So, it is not proper to speculate about it,” he added.

He said the matter of MLAs’ preferences should remain internal. “Which MLA is in whose favour should not be discussed before media. It is the internal matter of the party, which should be left to us,” he said.

On wider chatter about succession, he maintained that aspirations exist in every political setup.

“There can be aspirants in every party and some might have demanded the post of Chief Minister,” he said. According to him, such ambitions were visible even during BJP’s tenure.

Despite the public back-and-forth, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have repeatedly said they would follow whatever the party leadership decides.

Yathindra echoed that view: “The party high command has said that it will invite both and discuss the issue. Till then no confusion should prevail.”