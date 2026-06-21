Karnataka cabinet expansion triggers intense lobbying for 20 ministerial posts

Intense lobbying for 20 ministerial berths is underway in Karnataka, now that the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections are over.

The maximum permissible size of the Karnataka council of ministers is capped at 34 in the 224-member Assembly. While the 14-member cabinet led by chief minister D.K. Shivakumar was sworn in on June 3, 20 more berths are yet to be filled. The second leg of the cabinet expansion is likely to be completed by June 25.

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Greater Bengaluru Development minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who recently visited Delhi to complain about Shivakumar’s refusal to let go of two development agencies under him, had apprised the Congress high command of the need for ministers in the 40-50-year age bracket.

Gowda is expected to leverage his rapport with Rahul Gandhi to lobby for cabinet berths for 4-5 of his loyalist MLAs. A source close to Gowda told The Telegraph that he was likely to walk away with at least three more berths for his loyalists.

Shivakumar on Saturday announced establishing a new department, to be named “Prajaseva”, and to be headed by a minister, to streamline public grievance redress.

After chairing a cabinet meeting, he said district ministers would be required to hold regular public interactions across all Assembly constituencies to address citizens’ concerns. "A separate Prajaseva department with an exclusive minister and dedicated administrative machinery to examine petitions and ensure a timely response will be constituted soon," Shivakumar said.