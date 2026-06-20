National Testing Agency holds countrywide drills ahead of NEET-UG re-exam, says 'comprehensive arrangements' in place

A nationwide mock drill was conducted across the country on Saturday on the eve of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination as part of efforts to ensure smooth, secure and transparent conduct of the medical entrance test, officials said.

In a statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said it has put in place "comprehensive arrangements" to ensure a "fair, secure and candidate-friendly" conduct of re-examination.

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More than 22.79 lakh medical aspirants will appear for the re-examination on Sunday, nearly seven weeks after the original test was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak that triggered nationwide outrage, political sparring and legal challenges.

The re-examination will be held from 2 pm to 5.15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be allowed to write the examination till 6.20 pm.

Candidates have been asked to report to their examination centres between 11 am and 1.30 pm.

"Entry gates will close sharp at 1.30 pm, and no candidate will be permitted entry thereafter under any circumstance," the agency said.

The examination is being conducted in English and 12 Indian languages. On exam day, candidates have been advised to carry their admit card, a valid photo identity proof and two passport-size photographs.

The NTA said security and surveillance arrangements for the re-examination include more than 95,000 examination rooms, each fitted with CCTV, and a total of 1,38,560 CCTV cameras being monitored live at the national, state and ministry levels.

The CCTV feeds are also being analysed through AI-based tools to flag anomalies, while 51,311 jammers have been deployed to guard against electronic malpractice.

On the ground, the NTA has deployed two invigilators in every examination room and more than 10 additional functionaries at each centre. Candidate verification and frisking arrangements have been strengthened with 38,795 frisking staff and 48,448 biometric personnel, with biometric manpower doubled and supported by face authentication.

In addition, around 6,700 observers and more than 100 virtual observers have been deployed, while an average of 40 to 50 security personnel have been stationed at each centre, it said.

For secure logistics, NTA said police, paramilitary forces, the Indian Air Force and the Department of Posts have been mobilised for the movement and handling of confidential examination material.

For candidates, NTA said the arrangements include drinking water, ORS and ambulances at examination centres, shaded waiting areas and seating for parents, a wall clock in every examination room, extra rough-work sheets including provisions for left-handed candidates.

Earlier the agency had said over 2 lakh personnel, including police and district administration officials, have been mobilised to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the re-examination.

Meanwhile, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has chaired a series of high-level review meetings with senior officials to assess preparedness and oversee arrangements for the re-examination.

The government also temporarily restricted access to the Telegram, with the NTA saying the measure was aimed at tackling cheating rackets.

The NTA has launched a verified WhatsApp communication channel to provide authentic updates directly to candidates and has cautioned students against trusting social media rumours about "leaked" question papers, answer keys or paid services.

Several states have also announced support measures for candidates, including free transportation facilities through state-run bus services to reduce travel-related stress and ensure timely access to examination centres.

The National Medical Commission had earlier directed all medical colleges and institutions under its purview not to grant leave to students on June 20 and 21, except in exceptional circumstances. The move comes in the backdrop of some instances when students of medical colleges were found to be involved in activities that could compromise the sanctity and integrity of the examination process.

"To ensure a fair and transparent examination, the agency has put in place a multi-layered security framework, including end-to-end secure handling of confidential materials under sealed protocols, GPS-enabled vehicles with police escorts for movement of examination materials, CCTV surveillance at all examination centres linked to centralised control rooms, and Aadhaar-based biometric authentication to prevent impersonation," the NTA had said.

The agency said it has made a range of candidate-centric arrangements at all examination centres in view of the large number of candidates and prevailing summer conditions. These include reliable power backup, adequate electricity, lighting and fans, wall clocks in examination rooms, drinking water, sanitation facilities and on-site medical support.

Candidates will be allowed to carry a transparent water bottle, while diabetic candidates may bring sugar tablets and fruits such as bananas, apples and oranges along with a transparent water bottle, in accordance with NTA guidelines, it said.

The NTA said additional biometric machines and trained personnel have been deployed to expedite verification, while travel and weather advisories have been issued in advance, urging candidates to plan their travel early and verify centre addresses from their admit cards.

The agency advised candidates wearing customary or religious attire, as well as those wishing for full-sleeved clothing or woolens, to report early to allow time for thorough frisking.