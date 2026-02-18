Bombay High Court questions Navy vigilance over 23-storey tower near INS Shikra in Mumbai

The Bombay High Court pulled up naval authorities on Wednesday, asking if officials had been "sleeping" while a 23-story high-rise began to come up near INS Shikra, the Navy's premier air station in South Mumbai.

The rebuke came as a bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri heard a petition filed by the Commanding Officer of INS Shikra. The Navy is seeking to halt the project, citing significant security risks to the sensitive military installation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Were you sleeping all this time," the court said, asking why the construction -- which according to the Navy began in 2021 -- was allowed in the first place.

On Monday, the court had temporarily halted the construction activity citing urgent security concerns ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city.

On Wednesday, advocate R V Govilkar, representing the Navy, said construction up to 53.07 metres was permitted in the area.

The bench said while it was aware of the security concerns, it could pass an interim order allowing construction up to this height, and posted the matter for further hearing on Friday.

The bench, however, also noted that the naval authorities should have been more alert.

"Were you sleeping all this time.... Navy should have been more diligent. You should have regularly scouted the area near the air station to ensure that such constructions do not come up," Justice Ghuge said.

Installations such as naval air stations are of paramount importance for the country's security, the HC said, adding, "These are defence forces. Because of them we are alive. We will not take security issues lightly." The court will ensure in its interim order that if, after the final hearing, the building is found to be a security concern, it would be demolished, the bench said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.