J&K govt official, two security officers among seven killed in Pakistani shelling across Jammu

A senior Jammu and Kashmir government official and two security officers were among seven killed while more than 25 people were injured amid intense mortar shelling and drone strikes by Pakistan in the Jammu region on Saturday, officials said.

The casualties were reported hours before India and Pakistan agreed to end hostilities, which soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) earlier this week in response to the Pahalgam attack.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the affected residential localities and announced a Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of each person killed in the cross-border shelling while police issued helpline numbers and asked people to stay away from debris of fallen UAVs.

Residents of Jammu city and other major towns of the division woke up to air raid sirens and deafening sounds of explosions around 5 am while border residents spent a sleepless night amid intense cross-border shelling.

Defence officials said Pakistan's escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continued along the western borders on Saturday.

"Pakistan's blatant attempt to violate India's sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. The Indian Army will thwart all enemy designs," they said.

Additional District Development Commissioner (Rajouri) Raj Kumar Thapa and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his official residence in Rajouri town, the officials said.

They were rushed to the Government Medical College where Thapa succumbed, they said.

Expressing grief at Thapa's death, Abdullah said in a post on X, "Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Administration Services. Just yesterday, he was accompanying the deputy chief minister around the district and attended the online meeting I chaired." "Today, the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town, killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thappa. I've no words to express my shock and sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace," he added.

Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, a native of Himachal Pradesh, laid down his life when a Pakistani artillery shell exploded near his post in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch, the officials said.

A senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer said sub-inspector Mohammed Imteyaz made the supreme sacrifice during cross-border firing while gallantly leading from the front along the International Border in the R S Pura sector.

He, along with seven others, were injured in the cross-border firing initiated by Pakistan. While Imteyaz succumbed to his injuries, the other personnel were admitted to a hospital, the officer said.

Two more persons -- two-year-old Aisha Noor and Mohd Shohib (35) -- were killed and three injured in shelling near an industrial area in Rajouri town, the officials said.

According to the officials, 55-year-old Rashida Bi lost her life when a mortar shell hit her house at Kanghra-Galhutta village in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district.

Three more people were injured in intense shelling in Poonch and were evacuated to a hospital, they said, adding that a local journalist was injured in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

Zakir Hussain (45) was killed and two others, including a girl, were injured in shelling in the Kheri Keran village of Bantalab in the outskirts of Jammu, the officials said.

Four people were injured when artillery shells and suspected drones hit some residential areas in Jammu, including Rehari and Roop Nagar in Jammu city.

"On May 9, from about 2100 hrs, Pakistan opened fire on BSF posts in the Jammu sector without any provocation. The BSF is responding in commensurate manner causing widespread damage to posts and assets of Pakistan Rangers along the International Border. Our resolve to protect India's sovereignty is unshaken," the force's Jammu unit said in a post on X.

Majority of the shops in Jammu city and the shelling-hit areas remained closed due to the tense situation during the day but opened later after the announcement of the ceasefire.

The debris of Pakistani kamikaze drones, intercepted and destroyed midair by the Indian Army's air defence network, were also found lying in open fields at several places, including Bishnah and Parmandal in Jammu, drawing a large number of people before the police rushed to the scene and confiscated the material.

Taking note of the incident, the police issued helpline numbers for the public and advised them not to touch or move around any suspicious material or fallen UAV.

The police also denied reports about the presence of terrorists in R S Pura, advising people to remain alert and report any suspicious movement to the nearest police post or station.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared significantly after the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages. Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in the attack.

However, hours after the two countries reached an understanding on stopping military actions, New Delhi accused Islamabad of breaching it.

In a late night media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

