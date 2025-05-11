Armed forces giving appropriate response: India calls out Pakistan for ceasefire breach

India on Saturday night accused Pakistan of repeatedly violating the understanding reached hours earlier for a cessation of military hostilities and said the “armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response”.

Pakistan launched a barrage of drone attacks on multiple places in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Gujarat in the night, prompting blackouts. It was unclear whether any of the drones hit any security installation or some other target.

ADVERTISEMENT

The army suggested an encounter with armed intruders at the Nagrota military station in Jammu, where Brahmos missiles are stored.

“On noticing suspicious movement near the perimeter, alert sentry at #Nagrota Military Station issued a challenge, leading to a brief exchange of fire with the suspect,” the army posted on X late in the night.

“Sentry sustained a minor injury. Search operations are underway to track the intruder(s),” the army posted.

In a late-night media briefing, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said: “For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors-General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan.

“This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very, very serious note of these violations.”

Misri added: “We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.”

In an address to the nation late on Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared belligerent. “History will always remember how Pakistan’s armed forces and jets silenced the Indian military’s turrets in the matter of a few hours,” Sharif said.

In a conversation with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, national security adviser Ajit Doval said India was committed to peace.

Srinagar was rattled by multiple explosions that appeared louder than those of Friday night. They seemed to be the result of the Indian air defence system’s interceptions of the Pakistani drones.

Some of the blasts took place around Kashmir’s most fortified security installation, the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, headquarters of the army’s 15 Corps.

Panic spread across Kashmir, with people switching off their lights. A blacked out Srinagar looked like a ghost town.

Drone sightings were reported from Jammu, too, as well as several other places in Kashmir.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah bristled at the violation of the bilateral agreement to stop military action.

“What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!,” he said on X. “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.”

A drone was reportedly brought down at Anantnag close to an army installation, a PTI report said. Drones were also seen above Verinag, Bandipora and Safapora.

Chains of explosions shook various places in the Jammu and Udhampur districts following drone sightings.

Air sirens wailed through parts of Jammu city and were followed by explosions, resulting in temporary power cuts in some areas. Local people said they had seen air defence units firing into the sky.

Reports of cross-border mortar shelling and small arms firing came from the R.S. Pura, Akhnoor and Nowshera sectors, officials said.

PTI reported drone sightings and blackouts in Gujarat and Rajasthan, too.

A complete blackout was imposed in Gujarat’s border district of Kutch and parts of Patan, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar.

“Several drones have been spotted in Kutch district. A complete blackout will be implemented now. Please stay safe, don’t panic,” Gujarat’s minister of state for home, Harsh Sanghavi, announced on X.

Blackouts were reimposed in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur and Jaisalmer districts as a precaution, after having been withdrawn following the India-Pakistan agreement to stop military action.