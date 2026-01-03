J&K extends trekking ban to Kokernag forests amid security concerns

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday extended the ban on trekking and similar activities to the Kokernag forests in south Kashmir after imposing similar restrictions in Tangmarg, betraying fresh concern over militant movements in the area.

The back-to-back advisories have sparked anxiety among tourism stakeholders — jubilant over the recent surge in tourist footfall after grappling for months with a sharp decline since the Pahalgam attack in April 2025.

The Anantnag district administration on Friday imposed a ban on trekking, hiking, camping and other such outdoor activities in the high-altitude and forest areas of Kokernag because of “security concerns”.

The decision came after reports about rising threats in “certain high-altitude and forested areas falling within the jurisdiction of the Kokernag sub-division”.

The order issued by sub-divisional magistrate Prince Kumar said: “In recent incidents, certain persons attempted to cross police checkpoints during late-night hours, thereby raising serious concerns regarding public safety. Unrestricted movement of individuals in these areas could adversely affect public safety and security.

“Therefore, in exercise of the powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, I hereby order that trekking, camping, hiking and similar outdoor activities are hereby prohibited in the areas of Margan Top, Chauhar Nag and Sinthan, with immediate effect,” it said.

The station house officer of Larnoo has been directed to implement the order and monitor movements at all the checkpoints. The government has also urged people to strictly comply with the order, warning of legal action in case of violations.

The order shall remain in force for two months unless withdrawn earlier or extended as per the law.

On Monday, Baramulla police issued an advisory imposing strict restrictions on trekking in the upper forest areas of Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.