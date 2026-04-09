Delhi police submit 877-page chargesheet in Janakpuri pit death case, name three accused

The Delhi Police submitted an 877-page chargesheet in the Janakpuri pit death case, naming three accused and detailing alleged lapses linked to a construction project, an official said on Thursday.

The chargesheet was filed before a court on April 7. The case was registered on February 6.

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The accused are Himanshu Gupta (45), a suspended director of the main contractor company KKSPUN Private Limited; Rajesh Kumar (47), a sub-contractor associated with the project; and Yogesh (23), a labourer deployed at the site.

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The incident occurred on the night of February 5, when Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Kailashpuri, was returning home from his office in Rohini and fell into a 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri.

A police officer said the deceased worked at a call centre for a private bank. The chargesheet includes findings on the roles and responsibilities of the accused, contractual arrangements, and on-site conditions at the time of the incident.

Police said the probe examined safety compliance, labour deployment, and work execution. Statements from witnesses, technical assessments, and documentary evidence are part of the chargesheet, the officer said.

Himanshu Gupta, as a senior functionary of the contracting firm, was alleged to be responsible for supervision and ensuring safety protocols were followed. Rajesh Kumar handled execution at the ground level. Yogesh, a worker at the site, was also named.

A police source said the investigation found that the labourer present at the site had knowledge of the incident and informed his supervisor, who then informed Gupta.

"Even knowing about the incident, no one bothered to inform the police as multiple police teams and Dhyani's family members were searching for him," the source said. He added that the police acted immediately after receiving a missing person report.

"They immediately acted upon the complaint, traced the last location of the victim and launched a search operation quickly. Our teams are further investigating the matter, and likely further arrests may follow," the source added.

Officials said the probe into other suspected persons is ongoing. A supplementary chargesheet will be filed once the investigation is complete.