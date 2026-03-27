Jammu and Kashmir crime branch raids fake ‘journalist’ in Covid fraud case

Jammu and Kashmir police’s crime branch on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to a man claiming to be a journalist and an associate for alleged large-scale fraud dating back to the pandemic period.

Emaad Muzaffar Makhdoomi is believed to have had unbridled access to the top corridors of power after the 2019 scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. He is a vocal critic of separatists, Pakistan and many pro-Indian politicians in the Valley.

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The economic offences wing (EOW) of the crime branch said in a statement that they conducted searches at multiple locations in Srinagar and Budgam “in connection with an alleged large-scale fraud case dating back to the Covid-19 pandemic”.

A spokesperson for the agency said searches were carried out at three locations as part of an investigation into an FIR registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act at the EOW police station in Srinagar.

The crime branch said the case was initiated following a complaint filed by M/S Sanjay Trading Company of Najafgarh, New Delhi, through its proprietor, Sanjay Kumar Sahu, alleging that two individuals from Srinagar duped the firm on the pretext of arranging medical supplies during the pandemic.

“As per the agency, the accused have been identified as Emaad Muzaffar Makhdoomi, also known as ‘Imran Shah’, a resident of Peerbagh, and Vikar Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sanat Nagar,” the statement said.

“Preliminary findings suggest that the accused used fraudulent methods to obtain large sums of money. Officials said the funds included payments allegedly drawn from the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Anantnag. The accused also attempted to siphon off crores of rupees from Government Medical College, Srinagar,” it added.

According to the spokesperson, the suspects impersonated government officials to pose as delegates on special duty for supplies.

“The accused individuals impersonated government officials, posing as delegates and OSD (Supplies), and issued fake allotment orders of various departments and institutions. They further created fake email IDs of the complainant firm and opened fraudulent bank accounts in its name to divert payments,” the statement said.

On the basis of these findings, according to the crime branch, a formal case has been registered and an investigation set in motion.

“The house searches conducted today are aimed at securing further evidence, including digital records and financial documents. Further investigation is underway,” it said.

Last week, Makhdoomi had in a post on X said Pakistan’s authorities and agencies wanted to silence his voice. “If speaking the truth about terrorism unsettles Pakistan’s agencies, that only proves the truth is

hitting where it hurts. Sorry, Islamabad. Truth does not require your permission,” he said.

Makhdoomi’s social media bio describes him as an ex-principal correspondent of a Delhi-based news portal and an ex-consulting editor with a Srinagar-based newspaper.