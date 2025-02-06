No change from past procedure for US deportees’ flight: Jaishankar in Parliament

- A standard operating procedure used by the US since 2012 for deportation of illegal immigrants provides for use of restraints, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar told Parliament on Thursday. He said there had been no change in that procedure for the flight of Indian deportees that landed in Amritsar on Wednesday
- This is not a policy applicable to only one country: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on deportation of Indians from US
- We are engaging with US govt to ensure deportees are not mistreated: EAM Jaishankar in RS on deportation of Indians from US
- Obligation of all countries to take back their nationals if found to be living illegally abroad: S Jaishankar
- Our focus should be on strong crackdown on illegal migrants: EAM Jaishankar in RS
- It is in our collective interest to encourage legal mobility, discourage illegal movement: S Jaishankar in RS.
This is a breaking news. More details soon.