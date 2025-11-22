‘Can’t skip duty for flight’: Jagdeep Dhankhar makes first public speech after surprise resignation

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who stunned the nation four months ago by stepping down from office citing health reasons, made his first public appearance on Friday at the launch of senior RSS functionary Manmohan Vaidya’s book in Bhopal. Emphasising that he places responsibility above personal convenience, Dhankhar said he puts “duty above other things,” adding that his “recent past” was proof of it.

During the event — where he praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s philosophy and vision — a man approached him midway through his address, apparently to remind him of his 7.30 pm flight back to Delhi.

Dhankhar relayed the reminder to the audience and quipped, "I can't skip my duty for catching a flight, and friends, my recent past is proof of it." The remark drew laughter from the gathering.

Dhankhar also spoke at length about the book Hum Aur Yah Vishva, describing it as a work that counters narratives portraying the RSS as an “ultra-right organisation” and attempts to link it to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination — charges he called baseless.

He said the book “debunks propaganda” and cautioned against slipping into misleading narratives, noting that escaping such a “chakravyuh” can be difficult. He clarified he was “not giving his own example.”

Reflecting on broader societal challenges, Dhankhar said some people today were drifting away from morality, spirituality, and intellect.

He highlighted the growing influence of information warfare and disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, blockchain, and machine learning, adding that these developments signal a “civilisational contestation.”

"It urges India to draw on its deepest narratives... The book gives a lesson, faced with these grim challenges, creating a very difficult environment, there is reprieve, there is light, beacon of hope, North Star or let's say lighthouse, and that is we must fall back on our deepest inheritance," he said.

Dhankhar resigned as Vice President in July citing health reasons, expressing gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu for her “unwavering support” and their “wonderfully harmonious working relationship.” He was succeeded by former Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan, who won the vice-presidential election in September.