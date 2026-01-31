MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jagannath darshan scheme for elderly to cover travel, stay and food in Puri

People aged between 60 and 75 years and widows up to 75 years under pension schemes of the Centre and state will be automatic beneficiaries, though interested persons will need to apply

Subhashish Mohanty Published 31.01.26, 07:24 AM
The Jagannath temple in Puri.

The Mohan Charan Majhi-led government has decided to launch the Shree Jagannath Darshan Yojana to ensure darshan of Lord Jagannath in Puri for elderly people and pension beneficiaries.

The tourism department has issued operational guidelines for the scheme. People aged between 60 and 75 years and widows up to 75 years under pension schemes of the Centre and state will be automatic beneficiaries, though interested persons will need to apply.

Under the provisions of the scheme, the Odisha government will take care of the travel, accomodation and food of the beneficiaries during the course of the Puri shrine visit.

The government plans to cover around 35,000 beneficiaries, with all panchayats included and beneficiaries selected at the panchayat level.

“We have issued instructions to the district collectors to finalise the list of eligible beneficiaries at the panchayat level. During the selection, all transparency will be followed. We will include those at the grassroots,” an official said.

The official added that the aim of the scheme is to help elderly citizens and widows who are unable to visit Puri due to financial constraints fulfil their wish of Lord Jagannath darshan.

Mohan Charan Majhi Puri
