BJP releases candidate list for bypolls in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura

The BJP on Thursday announced names of its candidates for bypolls to five assembly seats in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura scheduled to be held on April 9.

The party has fielded Ritesh Ravi Naik from the Ponda seat in Goa, Daochier I Imchen from the Koridang seat in Nagaland and Jahar Chakraborti from the Dharmanagar seat in Tripura.

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Veerabhadrayya Charantimath will contest from the Bagalkot seat, and Srinivas T Dasakariyappa will join the fray from Davanagere South seat in Karnataka, according to the list released by the

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