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regular-article-logo Thursday, 19 March 2026

Consumer courts face 50 per cent vacancies as pending cases cross 5 lakh

India Justice Report flags surge in medical and insurance disputes after Covid with several states lacking presidents or members in redress bodies

Amiya Kumar Kushwaha Published 19.03.26, 08:07 AM
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A study of consumer commissions across the country has revealed multiple gaps in the dispute redress system, including a high volume of pending cases and nearly 50 per cent of the positions, including the president’s, vacant.

“In nearly 50 per cent of the state consumer disputes redressal commissions, the position of president was vacant, while 40 per cent of the total 159 sanctioned member positions were unfilled,” the study, prepared by the India Justice Report (IJR), said. The IJR assesses the country’s justice delivery system.

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According to statutory requirements, a state consumer commission must have four members and a president. In this composition, one woman must be part of the minimum statutory requirement.

Seven state commissions, including in Bengal, Goa and Sikkim, had 50 per cent vacancy in member positions, whereas vacancies in Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh ranged from 60-75 per cent. Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh had no members. Only Bihar and Haryana had filled member and president positions.

The report noted a spike in medical and insurance cases at the commissions after the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, a 21 per cent increase in pendency was observed after the pandemic, with 5.15 lakh cases pending in commissions across the country, the report said.

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