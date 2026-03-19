Naveen Patnaik defends Biju Naveen Foundation amid row over trust formation

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday strongly criticised those questioning the formation and purpose of the Biju-Naveen Inspirational Foundation, a charitable trust, established in the name of his father Biju Patnaik.

Naveen clarified that the trust was established in Biju Patnaik’s name for the benefit of the people of Odisha and would implement various welfare programmes.

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This clarification comes amid accusations from the Opposition, which has targeted Naveen Patnaik and his close confidant, former IAS officer V.K. Pandian, alleging that the Biju-Naveen Inspirational Foundation was created solely to divert party funds and control party assets.

The Opposition gained ground when documents revealed V.K. Pandian, Naveen’s confidante, as the trust’s president. Santrupt Misra, who was the BJD’s Rajya Sabha candidate, is the trust’s secretary. Another trustee is former Odisha advocate general Ashok Kumar Parija. A PIL was filed in the Odisha High Court on Tuesday, putting Naveen in a tight position. The trust was registered under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, with its foundation on May 9, 2025, in Delhi. However, the documents surfaced in the media two days before the Rajya Sabha polls, which were held on Monday. A petition was filed on Tuesday in the Orissa High Court, questioning the trust’s intent.

The petitioner alleged that the trust was created solely to transfer party funds and to evade income tax. The petitioner called for a CBI and ED probe into the trust’s activities. The most outspoken critic, expelled leader Shreemayee Mishra, questioned the decision to set up a foundation outside the state and why V.K. Pandian was made the lifetime chairman of the trust. “Why were no party leaders earlier informed about it?” she asked.

Naveen responded publicly, explaining why he formed the trust, how his family donated their residence in Cuttack for public benefit, and how his father, Biju Patnaik, often engaged in charitable activities.

Naveen stated: “Biju Babu was known for his charitable activities. At the young age of 30, he donated the prestigious Kalinga Unesco Prize (Paris) for the popularisation of science and did many good works in his lifetime.”

He emphasised that establishing a new welfare trust was his personal decision.

Naveen said: “I visited Delhi to consult lawyers and chartered accountants before I flew to Mumbai for my neck operation in 2025. I consulted several lawyers and accountants to discuss the formation of a trust. They have expertise on this matter. After that, I decided to establish a trust in Biju Babu’s name, which was for the benefit of the people of Odisha.”

He added that he contributed a small amount of ₹1 lakh from his own funds, saying: “This was for the benefit of the people of Odisha. This is what I wish to do. None of this money will come from the Biju Janata Dal party or any party fund. I want to clarify these points to the media as certain negative stories are circulating.”

Shreemayee Mishra and the BJP continued targeting Naveen even after his statement. “Why did the BJD president remain silent and speak on the matter almost one year after the formation of the trust? How could those who are not associated with the Biju legacy become lifetime trustees?

BJP MLA Santosh Khatua said: “Why was this clarification not given earlier? If the trust is for Odisha, why has it not been registered here?”