'Issues with its structural stability': Goa seals two nightclubs in statewide safety crackdown

At least two nightclubs in North Goa’s Vagator area have been shut in the aftermath of the 6 December fire that killed 25 people at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub.

Cafe CO2 Goa, a well-known club perched on a cliff overlooking the Arabian Sea, was sealed on Saturday. The action came just two days after Goya Club, also located in Vagator, was closed for alleged violations.

The state government has begun sealing nightclubs and bars as part of a statewide crackdown, signalling a tougher approach to safety enforcement ahead of the peak tourist season.

According to officials, an inspection of Cafe CO2 Goa at Ozrant Cliff by a state government-appointed team found serious lapses. Despite having a seating capacity of 250, the club did not have a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

“There are also some issues with its structural stability. Additionally, the club had extended its construction beyond the permissible limits, due to which it was shut down”, a state government official said.

The enforcement drive follows the fire, which has triggered public anger and raised questions about regulatory oversight of entertainment venues in the state.

Police investigating the incident have arrested six people so far, including managers and staff members of the nightclub.

The focus has also turned to the owners of the fire-ravaged establishment. Saurabh Luthra and his brother Gaurav Luthra have been detained in Phuket, Thailand.

Authorities there have initiated deportation proceedings, government sources said on Friday. In response to the tragedy, the Goa government has announced a series of stricter safety measures covering all tourist and entertainment establishments.

Mandatory fire safety compliance has been reinforced, fireworks have been completely banned, and restrictions on liquor sales after 11 pm have been imposed.

Chief minister Pramod Sawant has issued a clear warning to venue owners, stating that establishments failing to comply with the new norms will face cancellation of licences and sealing of premises.

The measures are being enforced with the Christmas and New Year rush in mind, a period when clubs and bars across Goa see heavy footfall. The new guidelines emphasise adherence to existing safety rules while introducing additional checks.

All establishments are required to maintain valid fire safety certifications and obtain the necessary NOCs from the Fire Department. Functional smoke detectors, sprinklers, fire hydrants and fire extinguishers are now mandatory.

Emergency exits and escape routes must be kept clear at all times, with illuminated signage, evacuation maps and emergency lighting in place.

Authorities have also stressed strict compliance with authorised occupancy limits to prevent overcrowding, a factor often flagged in fire-related incidents.

One of the most sweeping changes is the blanket ban on fireworks and pyrotechnics.

The use, ignition or operation of fireworks, sparklers and similar effects has been completely prohibited inside nightclubs, bars, restaurants, hotels, beach shacks and all other event venues across Goa.