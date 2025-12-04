IndiGo Madinah–Hyderabad flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat, all safe

An IndiGo flight operating from Madinah in Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad was diverted to Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon following a bomb threat sent via email to the airline, officials said.

The aircraft made a safe precautionary landing at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport around 12:30 pm, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Atul Bansal.

All passengers and crew were immediately deboarded so that security teams could conduct a comprehensive search.

“When the flight was on its way to Hyderabad from Madinah, someone sent an email to IndiGo claiming that a bomb had been planted on the aircraft. Since Ahmedabad was the closest airport, the pilot decided to land here as a precautionary measure,” said Bansal.

Local police teams rushed to the spot to support the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Bansal said that “nothing suspicious was found during the initial search.”

IndiGo confirmed the threat and diversion in an official statement, noting: "It's the Madinah to Hyderabad route. The flight was diverted to Ahmedabad, and standard protocol will be followed."

Upon landing, the aircraft was moved to a remote isolation bay as the airport activated full emergency measures. Security operations were undertaken by Quick Reaction Teams, fire and emergency units, bomb disposal squads, and a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) convened to evaluate the threat.

Authorities conducted a complete search and sanitisation of the aircraft, passenger baggage, and cargo. Details on the total number of passengers and additional findings are awaited.

All passengers and crew members are safe, and efforts are underway to trace the origin of the threat email.