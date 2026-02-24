Hyderabad-bound British Airways flight diverted to Nagpur due to bad weather

A Hyderabad-bound British Airways flight from London was diverted to Nagpur airport early Tuesday due to bad weather, an official said.

Passengers were deboarded from the aircraft, which remains grounded at Nagpur airport due to some technical issues, the official said.

Speaking to PTI, the senior official said that a British Airways flight originating from London's Heathrow Airport to Hyderabad landed in Nagpur around 5.30 am.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft was diverted to Nagpur due to bad weather and poor visibility in the southern city, he said.

The aircraft is still at the airport due to some technical issues, he said.

