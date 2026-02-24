MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 24 February 2026

Hyderabad-bound British Airways flight diverted to Nagpur due to bad weather

Passengers were deboarded from the aircraft, which remains grounded at Nagpur airport due to some technical issues, say official

PTI Published 24.02.26, 02:24 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

A Hyderabad-bound British Airways flight from London was diverted to Nagpur airport early Tuesday due to bad weather, an official said.

Passengers were deboarded from the aircraft, which remains grounded at Nagpur airport due to some technical issues, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to PTI, the senior official said that a British Airways flight originating from London's Heathrow Airport to Hyderabad landed in Nagpur around 5.30 am.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft was diverted to Nagpur due to bad weather and poor visibility in the southern city, he said.

The aircraft is still at the airport due to some technical issues, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

British Airways Hyderabad Nagpur
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata Banerjee, the provider: How Bengal govt doles, schemes help people from birth to death

From Swasthya Sathi for health to Samabyathi for cremation and burial, the Trinamool’s welfare measures cover a citizen’s life
Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Uday Bhanu Chib arrives at Tilak Marg Police Station for questioning by Delhi Police in connection with protests at the India AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi
Quote left Quote right

Proud of my Babbar Sher comrades who have raised their voices against the compromised PM

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT