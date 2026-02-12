IndiGo tells DGCA it ensures FDTL compliance after roster exemption ends

IndiGo has informed aviation regulator DGCA that all necessary operational, rostering and monitoring arrangements are being put in place to ensure full compliance with the flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules from Wednesday.

IndiGo was granted a temporary exemption from certain provisions of the revised crew roster norms to stabilise its operations that suffered massive disruption in early December, leading to large-scale flight cancellations and delays across the country.

The one-time exemption expired on Tuesday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued a statement detailing the progress and assurance provided by the airline on compliance with statutory provisions and FDTL rules.

“IndiGo Airlines has further stated that all necessary operational, rostering, and monitoring arrangements are being put in place to ensure full compliance with the approved FDTL scheme with effect from February 11, 2026,” DGCA said.

The DGCA said it closely monitored the airlines’ operations during the exemption period, with officers being deployed at various airports to oversee passenger handling and address their inconvenience. Flight operations inspectors (FOIs) were also positioned at IndiGo’s operations control centre for real-time monitoring of flights, ensuring continuous regulatory oversight during the exemption period, the watchdog said.

On January 20, the DGCA said sustained regulatory supervision and corrective measures had helped stabilise IndiGo operations, and the airline now had an adequate number of pilots to ensure compliance with FDTL rules without disruptions.

An IndiGo spokesperson said the airline had already integrated the new set of rules into the crew rosters and planning. “As assured to the regulatory authorities earlier, we are maintaining an optimum pool of employees, including pilots, to ensure stable operations across our network,” the spokesperson said.

There were no reported flight cancellations by IndiGo on domestic and international routes on Wednesday.

IndiGo, which operates around 1,900 domestic flights daily, cancelled 38 flights from February 1 to 10, the DGCA said.

In the wake of the disruption in December, the DGCA curtailed the airline’s winter schedule services by 10 per cent and imposed penalties totalling ₹22.2 crore after an investigation. It also directed IndiGo to furnish a bank guarantee of ₹50 crore to ensure compliance with directives and long-term systemic corrective measures.