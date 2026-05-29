Centre weighs social security schemes for gig workers as workforce likely to reach 2.5 crore by 2030

The government is working on social security schemes for gig and platform workers as their numbers are projected to rise to 2.5 crore by the end of the decade, a senior labour ministry official said on Friday.

India currently has around 1 crore gig workers, including those associated with app-based food delivery and ride-hailing platforms. The government is collecting workforce data through the labour ministry’s e-Shram portal, where all platforms have been asked to update worker details by June 22.

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"A huge part of our workforce is now getting absorbed in the gig and platform economy, and the potential is immense. Today, around 1 crore workers are employed in this sector, and the potential is to reach around 2.5 crore workers by the end of the decade. The government is focusing more towards this sector," said Ashutosh A T Pednekar, Joint Secretary and Director General (Labour Welfare), while speaking at the 'Stakeholders Consultation on Opportunities and Challenges of Gig and Platform Workers in India'.

The event was organised by FICCI-AIOE (All India Organisation of Employers) jointly with the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Highlighting measures taken by the government, Pednekar said the Code on Social Security under the new labour code was notified on May 8.

"We are in the process of operationalising the Code, based on the rules through various mechanisms like the National Social Security Board for gig and platform workers, which is being operationalised. The board will look at unorganised workers," he added.

He said the government is also working to roll out social security schemes linked to accident and maternity benefits for platform workers.

"We are in the process of creating various schemes and engaging with a number of fund managers to ensure the schemes are operationalised," he added.

On the e-Shram portal, Pednekar said it already contains the database of aggregators and enables authorities to track benefits availed by workers in real time.

"Just like the UPI and Aadhaar changed the digital landscape in India, the e-Shram has the potential of changing the way the benefits are given to workers, along with the portability of benefits, which is a challenge worldwide, including India," he said.

Michiko Miyamoto, Director, ILO DWT for South Asia and Country Office for India, said India's platform economy has rapidly moved into the mainstream.

"Platform work has created new opportunities for income generation, flexibility, entrepreneurship and labour-market participation. The platform economy can contribute meaningfully to India's growth and to the broader vision of a Viksit Bharat," she added.

She said India has taken a lead in South Asia in extending social security coverage to platform workers.

"India has acknowledged that workers in new forms of work must be visible within systems of protection. The challenge now is implementation. Social protection must be practical, portable and accessible. Registration systems must be simple, and contributions must be fair," said Miyamoto.

Jasbir Singh, President, AIOE, and Executive Chairman, CEO and Whole Time Director, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, said collaboration among governments, employers, platforms, workers’ representatives and international organisations would be crucial to balance enterprise growth with worker welfare as India moves towards the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.