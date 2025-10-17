India no longer stays silent after terror attacks, strikes back with precision: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that India now does not remain silent after terror attacks but hits back using surgical and air strikes.

Addressing the NDTV World Summit here, he said there are several roadblocks and speed breakers but India remains "unstoppable".

ADVERTISEMENT

"India no more remains silent after terror attacks but gives befitting reply through air strikes, surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor," he said.

"When wars became headlines globally, India proved naysayers wrong by continuing to march ahead as fastest growing economy," added Modi.

Noting that India is not in a "mood to stop", he said as the world today faces various roadblocks and speed breakers, it is only natural to talk about an unstoppable India.

"We will neither pause nor slow down. 140 crore Indians will move forward together with full momentum.

"Today, India has moved from being among the fragile five to becoming one of the world's top five economies...from chips to ships, India is self-reliant and filled with confidence in every sphere," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.