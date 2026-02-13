Congress slams Maharashtra govt over law and order, cites threats to Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh

The Opposition Congress on Friday mounted a sharp offensive against the Maharashtra government, alleging a breakdown of law and order across the state, including in Mumbai, amid a series of threats targeting Bollywood personalities such as Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe claimed the government has failed to respond effectively and is instead diverting attention to polarising debates.

Speaking to a news channel, Londhe said, "We have a so-called powerful chief minister, who is also serving as the home minister. And it is his responsibility. Law and order situation is deteriorating not only in Mumbai but also in his hometown Nagpur."

Earlier this week, actor Ranveer Singh received a threat via WhatsApp from unidentified persons. In a separate incident, an unidentified shooter fired five rounds at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu, with a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for the attack.

"Failure of law and order could be seen even during election time. There have been threats to filmstars Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh, and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Shots were fired at Salman Khan's house, and these things are happening frequently, but the government does not have an answer to these issues," the Congress leader said.

Londhe asserted that during the Congress regime, firm action was taken to dismantle extortion networks and curb underworld activity in Mumbai.

He also criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, accusing him of "failing" to control criminal elements operating in the state.

Referring to the continued activities allegedly linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, Londhe questioned how the gangster has been able to operate despite being incarcerated.

"He (Bishnoi) is in prison, and you are in power and controlling the prison, but still, he is able to do all these things. So whose failure is this? It is completely the failure of Devendra Fadnavis and the Maharashtra government," he said.

The Congress spokesperson further alleged that Bishnoi’s ability to function from jail indicates backing from within the administrative or political system.

"It is very clear that this government is short of ideas and not in a position to take strict actions. They are only after Hindu-Muslim debates instead of addressing unemployment, inflation and women's safety," he said.