India likely to receive below-normal monsoon rainfall in 2026 due to El Nino: Skymet

India is expected to receive below-normal monsoon rainfall in 2026, private weather forecaster Skymet said on Tuesday, as the El Nino weather pattern is set to reduce precipitation in the second half of the June–September rainy season.

Monsoon rainfall is expected to be 94% of the long-period average of 868.6 mm for the four-month period, Skymet said.

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The state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) is likely to issue its first forecast for the monsoon season next week.

The rainfall during April 2026, averaged over the country as a whole, is most likely to be above normal.

"Normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of the country except Northeast India. Below-normal rainfall is expected over many parts of northeastern India," the IMD had earlier stated.

Heat alert

Some parts of east, central and northwest India, along with the southeast Peninsula, are likely to see more heatwave days than usual between April and June, according ot the weather agency.

During these months, maximum temperatures are expected to be normal to below normal over many parts of the country, except most parts of east and northeast India and eastern parts of central India and adjoining peninsular regions, where above-normal maximum temperatures are expected.