India issues advisory, helpline numbers for nationals in Nepal amid violent protests

India on Tuesday issued emergency contact numbers and a travel advisory for its nationals in Nepal, as violent anti-government protests continued following the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

Protesters in Kathmandu attacked the residences of several top politicians, including President Ramchandra Paudel, and vandalised the parliament.

At least 19 people were killed and hundreds were injured on Monday in demonstrations against a government ban on social media sites.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) urged citizens to avoid travel and exercise caution. The ministry also asked Indians to follow advisories issued by local authorities and the Indian mission.

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu shared emergency helplines on X, stating: "In view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised. Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution. They are also advised to follow local safety advisories from Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu. In case of any assistance required, please call the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, on the following helpline numbers: 1. +977 – 980 860 2881 2. +977 – 981 032 6134."

Earlier, India expressed condolences over the deaths during the unrest. "We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives," the MEA said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured. As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue."

It further noted the curfew imposed in Kathmandu and other cities, cautioning: "Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities."

The protests led to disruptions in flight operations, with Air India cancelling four of its six daily flights between Delhi and Kathmandu. IndiGo and Nepal Airlines also suspended services after Tribhuvan International Airport was temporarily closed.