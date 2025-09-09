Air India, IndiGo suspend flights to Kathmandu as protests escalate in Nepal

Air India and IndiGo on Tuesday suspended their flight operations between New Delhi and Kathmandu after Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport was temporarily closed amid widespread anti-government protests.

The political turmoil in the Himalayan nation has intensified with the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

Air India said multiple flights on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route were grounded due to the situation.

"In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218 and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates," the airline said in a statement.

A source said one of the flights of Air India returned to the national capital on Tuesday as smoke was noticed at the Kathmandu airport during final approach of the aircraft.

Air India operates six flights a day between Delhi and Kathmandu.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo also halted its services to the Nepalese capital, informing passengers of cancellations through social media.

IndiGo wrote on X: "In view of the prevailing situation in #Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now."

The airline further assured affected passengers of alternative options.

"If your travel is impacted, you may conveniently opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund by visiting our website," it said.

IndiGo added that it was coordinating with authorities to restore operations.

"We are closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with local authorities to resume operations at the earliest. Customers are advised to keep checking our official channels for the latest advisories and updates."

It also appealed for patience from travelers during the disruption.

"We look forward to the restoration of normal operations and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding."

Nepal Airlines also cancelled their flights from the national capital to Kathmandu.

With anti-government demonstrations spreading in several parts of Nepal and indefinite curfews reimposed in parts of Kathmandu, officials have yet to confirm when flight operations at Tribhuvan International Airport will resume.