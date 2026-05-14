Xi Jinping warns Donald Trump on Taiwan, calls 2026 ‘historic, landmark year’ for China-US ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned US President Donald Trump that relations between the two countries could enter a “very dangerous place” if the Taiwan issue is not handled properly, even as he expressed hope that 2026 would become a “historic, landmark year” for ties between the world’s two largest economies during talks in Beijing.

Calling Taiwan the “most important issue” in China-US ties, Xi told Trump during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People that mishandling the matter could lead the two countries into conflict, according to Chinese state media Xinhua.

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“The China-US presidential meeting in Beijing attracts global attention,” Xi said in his opening remarks, adding that the two countries “must jointly answer the questions of the times”.

Trump, who arrived in Beijing on Wednesday night, said he was looking forward to a “big discussion” with Xi, Chinese official media reported.

The two leaders are scheduled to hold multiple rounds of talks on Thursday and Friday, with discussions expected to cover Taiwan, trade and tariffs, artificial intelligence and technology, rare earths and supply chains, as well as the wars in Iran and West Asia.

The summit comes amid growing economic and geopolitical uncertainty triggered by conflicts in West Asia and the resulting global energy shock that has particularly affected Asian economies.

Taiwan remained central to the diplomatic messaging around the summit. Responding to questions about the Xi-Trump meeting, Taiwan cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee said on Thursday that the US had repeatedly reaffirmed its “clear position of firm support” for Taiwan and that Taipei was grateful for that backing.

Xi personally received Trump at the Great Hall of the People and introduced him to senior Chinese officials before the two leaders inspected a guard of honour and proceeded for talks.

Trump was accorded a rare diplomatic gesture upon arrival in Beijing, with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng receiving him at the airport. Chinese leaders visiting dignitaries are typically welcomed by state councillors rather than the vice president.

Observers said the move reflected the importance Beijing attached to Trump’s visit.

Trump was accompanied by several senior business leaders and family members, including Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Nvidia chief Jensen Huang and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink.

Ahead of the talks, Trump said he would urge Xi to “open up” China further to American businesses.

“I will be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to ‘open up’ China so that these brilliant people can work their magic,” Trump wrote on social media, describing it as his “very first request” during the visit.

The inclusion of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang in the delegation was viewed as significant amid intensifying US-China competition over semiconductors and artificial intelligence technologies.

China has been pushing for greater access to advanced semiconductor chips for AI development, while the US has been seeking secure supplies of rare-earth minerals crucial for manufacturing electronics and aircraft components.

Ahead of Trump’s arrival, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly completed another round of trade negotiations in South Korea, though details were not disclosed.

Trump’s Beijing itinerary also included a visit to the Temple of Heaven, where Chinese emperors historically prayed for good harvests.

Before departing Washington, Trump said trade would be a major focus of his discussions with Xi and indicated that the two countries could sign additional agreements involving American food exports and aircraft purchases.

The two sides are also expected to discuss the creation of a bilateral trade board aimed at managing disputes and economic differences.

Global attention, however, remains focused on whether the summit could produce diplomatic movement on the Iran conflict and ease tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.