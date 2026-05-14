India prohibits sugar exports till September 30; US, European Union shipments exempt

India has banned the export of sugar till September 30 this year, according to a government notification.

The notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on May 13 said this order does not apply to sugar being exported to the European Union and the US under the tariff rate quota scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order is also not applicable to the shipments under the advance authorisation scheme, government-to-government exports and consignments already in the physical export pipeline.

"The export policy of Sugar (Raw Sugar, White Sugar and Refined Sugar)... is amended from 'Restricted' to 'Prohibited' with immediate effect till September 30, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the DGFT said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.