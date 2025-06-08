In Tamil Nadu, Amit Shah flags DMK's 'massive corruption' ahead of 2026 Assembly polls

Taking a potshot at Tamil Nadu's DMK government Amit Shah on Sunday stressed on the fact that the people of the state are fed up with the "massive corruption".

Addressing the core committee meeting of the state's BJP unit, the Union home minister's key agenda in Tamil Nadu was to review the preparedness of the party and devise a strategy for the Assembly polls in 2026.

“The NDA government of the BJP-AIADMK alliance will be formed here in 2026. MK Stalin says Amit Shah cannot defeat the DMK. He is right — it’s not me, but the people of Tamil Nadu who will defeat you,” he said.

Shah on Sunday asserted that the NDA would form governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Addressing party office bearers, he hailed Madurai as a city of 'Parivartan' and said his party's Karyakarta Sammelan (workers meet) would lead to change as well, of dislodging DMK from power.

"In the 2026 Assembly election, BJP-AIADMK will form NDA government in Tamil Nadu and people will defeat DMK in 2026 polls and the DMK is 100 per cent failure government," said Shah.

"In 2026, in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, NDA will form governments."

Shah also took to X to say how the people of Tamil Nadu are fed up with DMK.

"The people of Tamil Nadu are fed up with the massive corruption of the DMK govt. The BJP Karyakartas will reach out to every locality, neighborhood, and home with Modi Ji-led NDA's vision for a prosperous and developed Tamil Nadu," Shah said in a post on 'X'.

BJP's core committee meeting

Shah, before addressing the state, district and mandal level office bearers, chaired the meeting of the state core committee of the Tamil Nadu BJP. Ahead of leading the core panel parleys, he worshipped at the Madurai Meenakshi temple.

During his April visit to Tamil Nadu, Shah announced the revival of ties with the AIADMK.

In his address, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran hit out at the DMK regime over the law and order scenario and questioned the police over targeted killings of elderly people in villages in the western Kongu region.

He appealed to cadres to work with determination and described the alliance with AIADMK as a "suitable alliance."

Nagendran said his resolve will be to take the maximum number of MLAs to the Assembly, like a "yatra".

He hailed Amit Shah as "India's Iron man, another Sardar Vallabhai Patel."

BJP leader K Annamalai said the only goal is unseating DMK from power in the state and urged cadres to go ahead with this "sankalpa."

Meenakshi Temple visit

Earlier in the day, Shah prayed at the Meenakshi temple and he was accorded a traditional welcome by the temple priests.

On his arrival, Shah was welcomed by Madurai Aadheenam pontiff Sri La a Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal. The pontiff presented the minister with a saffron shawl and gave him spiritual books.

Later, temple priests accorded him a ceremonial reception and Shah, accompanied by BJP leaders including Nainar Nagendran and Union minister of State L Murugan, prayed at the famed ancient temple.

Shah in a post on 'X' said: "Fortunate to have offered puja at the iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai today. Prayed, seeking the blessings of the Maa for the continued progress of the nation and well-being of our citizens."

The pontiff later told reporters that he appealed to the Home Minister to retrieve Katchatheevu and bring a permanent solution to end the travails of fishermen. He also batted for the welfare of Sri Lankan Tamils.

Police has made elaborate security arrangements in view of Shah's visit.

Shah arrived here on June 7, by 10.30 PM and he was received by BJP leaders including Tamilisai Soundararajan, Raama Sreenivasan and AIADMK leaders, RB Udhayakumar and Sellur K Raju, who were ministers during their party-led regime in the state.

(With PTI inputs)