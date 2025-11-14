In a historic first, Bihar Assembly elections record no voting-day fatalities or re-polls

For the first time, the Bihar assembly elections recorded no deaths on polling days and no re-polling in any constituency.

Official data from previous elections shows a stark contrast.

In the 1985 assembly polls, 63 deaths were reported and 156 booths required re-polling.

During the 1990 elections, 87 people died in poll-related violence.

The situation was so severe in the 1995 elections that then Chief Election Commissioner T. N. Seshan ordered the polls to be postponed four times due to “unprecedented violence and electoral malpractices.”

In 2005, re-polling took place in 660 booths because of violence and other irregularities, the data noted.

Meanwhile, counting of votes for this year’s two-phase Bihar assembly elections is currently underway.