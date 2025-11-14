MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 14 November 2025

In a historic first, Bihar Assembly elections record no voting-day fatalities or re-polls

In the past Assembly polls, the state witnessed violence, deaths and re-election, official data shows

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 14.11.25, 02:22 PM
Security personnel on horses patrol as counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls gets underway, in Patna, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

Security personnel on horses patrol as counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls gets underway, in Patna, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. PTI

For the first time, the Bihar assembly elections recorded no deaths on polling days and no re-polling in any constituency.

Official data from previous elections shows a stark contrast.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 1985 assembly polls, 63 deaths were reported and 156 booths required re-polling.

During the 1990 elections, 87 people died in poll-related violence.

The situation was so severe in the 1995 elections that then Chief Election Commissioner T. N. Seshan ordered the polls to be postponed four times due to “unprecedented violence and electoral malpractices.”

In 2005, re-polling took place in 660 booths because of violence and other irregularities, the data noted.

Meanwhile, counting of votes for this year’s two-phase Bihar assembly elections is currently underway.

RELATED TOPICS

Bihar Assembly Elections
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

NDA on course to sweep Bihar, BJP emerges biggest party, trends point to landslide win

Election Commission trends show the NDA barrelling past the majority mark, with the BJP set to emerge as the single-largest party and celebrations breaking out across Patna
Kunal Ghosh
Quote left Quote right

That is Bihar’s equation. It has no connection with Bengal. It will not affect Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT