Juvenile held after alleged filming inside women’s washroom at a Bengaluru cinema theatre

A juvenile was apprehended on Sunday night for allegedly recording videos inside a women’s washroom at a cinema theatre in Bengaluru, police said.

The incident came to light after police received information around 9.30 pm about a disturbance at a theatre located within the Madiwala police station limits. Patrol officers rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, they said.

According to police, the juvenile was allegedly found recording videos inside the women’s washroom of the theatre. He was rescued from an agitated crowd by police personnel and taken to the police station.

The juvenile has been identified as a child in conflict with the law, police said, adding that further procedures are being followed as per legal norms.

Another suspect was also taken in for inquiry, police added.

"In connection with the incident, the management of the theatre is also being questioned. Efforts are underway to trace other absconding accused, and further investigation is in progress," he added.