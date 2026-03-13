If Nehru were alive, Kanshi Ram would have been Congress CM: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that had Jawaharlal Nehru been alive, Kanshi Ram would have been made a chief minister from the Congress.

Nehru, India’s first prime minister, died in 1964, while Kanshi Ram entered politics with the founding of BAMCEF in 1978 and later formed the Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984.

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In his tribute to the Dalit icon, Rahul said Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, and Kanshi Ram never compromised on their principles. He was speaking at the Samvidhan Sammelan in Lucknow ahead of Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary.

"The path on which we were moving, we should have moved at a faster pace. There have been shortcomings on the part of the Congress party," the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

He added, "If Jawaharlal Nehru were alive, then Kanshi Ram would have been a chief minister from the Congress."

Later, UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi told PTI, "After the speech of Rahul Gandhi… a proposal was passed that when the Congress is voted to power, it would honour Kanshi Ram with the Bharat Ratna award."

Rahul said that in politics, there are two types of people – one wants progress for all, while the other seeks only personal enrichment.

"Gandhiji (Mahatma) went to jail for 10-15 years, but he did not compromise. Babasaheb Ambedkar gave his life, but did not compromise. Did Kanshi Ram ji compromise? The question does not arise. He could not have done it," he said.

He mentioned Narayan Guru, Basavanna, Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and Gautam Buddha to say their voices are enshrined in the Constitution.

"Nathuram Godse's voice is not in this Constitution. No matter what he may claim, Narendra Modiji does not subscribe to the ideology of this Constitution," he said.

"People say many things about Ambedkarji that he studied at Columbia, he fought for the Dalits, that he was an intellectual, that he championed the Dalit cause, and that he dedicated his entire life to society. But what is the essential point? The essential point is that he never compromised," Rahul added.

Referring to his Thursday speech in Parliament, he said, "Yesterday in the Parliament, I uttered the word 'Epstein', and the Speaker said no, no… I said that the matter pertains to energy security. The issue is that people are not getting LPG cylinders."

Rahul alleged India’s energy security has been "compromised" under the Narendra Modi-led government.

"If today, the US tells us to buy oil and gas from Russia, from Iran, Iraq or any other country, it means that our energy security has been compromised," he said.

He added that the central government "bartered" the country’s right to determine its relationships with different oil suppliers. Rahul warned that the war between the US-Israel combine and Iran will have far-reaching consequences.

He attacked petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Puri for the gas crunch and his mention in the Epstein Files.

"Hardeep Puri, whom you picked up from the bureaucracy and appointed as the oil minister, represents the first major compromise. His name appears in the Epstein files. Money belonging to George Soros has gone into his daughter's company," he alleged.

"The moment I used the word compromise, the Speaker said that you cannot use the word compromise," Rahul said.

In Parliament, Gandhi linked India’s energy security to the US Department of Justice disclosures. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told him to speak on the notice he was given.

Rahul said Dalits and Adivasis hardly occupy top posts in the judiciary, bureaucracy, or cabinet, and this imbalance undermines the country’s interests.

"You will discover that 85 per cent of the population is nowhere to be found within them. Go online and pull up a list of the 500 largest companies. Then, while you are online, look up the names of their CEOs. Look up the names of their senior management teams. And then observe how many Dalits, Adivasis, people from Backward Classes, Extremely Backward Classes, and Minorities are present there. Just take a look. You will find virtually none," he said.

He also claimed there is no Dalit, Adivasi, or OBC in the top rung of the RSS, the ideological core of the BJP.

"On one side, there are 85 per cent, and they are being told that this country does not belong to you. Merely for the sake of saying, you are Indians. But when it comes to the distribution of wealth, or running the country, or that of power, at that moment, you are no longer considered Indians. You are treated as something else entirely," he said.