Odisha park shut for crocodile breeding

The Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha was closed to visitors on Friday and will reopen to tourists on August 1.

The park will remain off-limits to tourists for three months to provide a conducive environment for the breeding and nesting of saltwater (estuarine) crocodiles. Forest department officers have said that during the breeding season, crocodiles remain highly aggressive and sensitive.

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Human presence or noise can disrupt the breeding process, as they build nests and lay eggs. “The three-month shutdown is a regular measure aimed at safeguarding the reptiles during their most vulnerable phase,” a forester said.

The Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district is home to 1,826 saltwater crocodiles. Sometimes, they venture into rivers, creeks and other waterbodies and pose a serious threat to people’s lives.

Tourists will not be allowed to enter the park and adjoining wildlife sanctuary through any entry point, including Khola, Gupti and Dangamal, from May 1 to July-end. Security has been tightened around the sanctuary to prevent any intrusion.

According to the Odisha government report, 27 human deaths were recorded in the past 38 months in and around the Bhitrakanika sanctuary. “Although preventive measures have been taken, including the installation of protective barricades at 120 river ghats, it’s not sufficient. People need to be careful during the breeding season,” said an official.