‘I do have differences’: Shashi Tharoor opens up on rift With Congress leaders

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that he has differences of opinion with some in the party leadership, but he is not going to talk about them in view of the bypoll in Nilambur constituency.

Speaking to reporters here, Tharoor said that Congress, its values, and its workers were very dear to him.

He said that he has worked closely with the party workers for 16 years and sees them as close friends and brothers.

"However, I do have differences of opinion with some in the Congress leadership. You know what I am talking about, as some of those issues are there in the public domain and have been reported by you (media)," Tharoor said.

He did not clarify whether his differences of opinion were with the national or state leadership. The Thiruvananthapuram MP indicated that he might talk about those differences after the bypoll results.

When asked why he was not part of the bypoll campaign, Tharoor said that he was not invited for it as was the practice during the other byelections, including the one in Wayanad held last year.

"I do not go where I am not invited," he said, but added that he wants the party workers' campaign efforts to bear fruit and the UDF candidate to win from Nilambur.

Regarding his recent talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tharoor said it was regarding the delegations' visits to various countries in connection with Operation Sindoor and the discussions held there.

"No domestic politics were discussed," he said.

Defending his decision to accept the Centre's invite to head one of the delegations, he said that when he became the chairman of the External Affairs Committee of the Parliament, he had made it clear that he was focused on India's foreign policy and its national interest and not the foreign policy of the Congress and BJP.

"I have not changed my line. When an issue concerning the nation comes up, we are all obligated to work and speak for the country. What I said during Operation Sindoor was my own opinion.

"The Centre asked for my services. Indeed, my party did not. So, I proudly did my duty as an Indian citizen," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.