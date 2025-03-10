MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
House catches fire in Nashik after firecrackers set off to celebrate ICC Champions Trophy win

No person was injured in the incident which took place at around 10.30 pm on Sunday in College Road area

PTI Published 10.03.25, 12:49 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A flat caught fire after some persons burst firecrackers on a road near the house in Maharashtra's Nashik city to celebrate the Indian cricket team's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy final, officials said on Monday.

No person was injured in the incident which took place at around 10.30 pm on Sunday in College Road area here, they said.

Some persons burst firecrackers on the road, due to which the house caught fire, a fire brigade official said.

After being alerted, fire brigade personnel immediately reached the spot. It took them around 30 minutes to douse the fire, the official said.

As the fire brigade personnel were busy in dousing the blaze, some youth, who had gathered to celebrate the Indian cricket team's victory, climbed up the fire tender vehicle and started dancing on it, the official said.

Nearly 4,000 persons had gathered for the celebration, which posed obstacles in the fire-fighting operation, he said.

Later, the police intervened and dispersed the crowd.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

