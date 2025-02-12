MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 12 February 2025

HAL assures delivery of Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas' to IAF, says technical issues resolved

HAL Chairman and Managing Director D K Sunil said, 'the delay is not simply attributable to just I would say laziness on part of the industry.'

PTI Published 12.02.25, 09:46 AM
Indian Air Force's Tejas aircraft flies past during the inauguration of the 15th edition of Aero India 2025 at Yelahanka Airbase in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Monday, Feb. 10,2025.

Indian Air Force's Tejas aircraft flies past during the inauguration of the 15th edition of Aero India 2025 at Yelahanka Airbase in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Monday, Feb. 10,2025. PTI

Maker of Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas,' Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Tuesday assured it will soon start delivering the airplane to the Indian Air Force with the technical difficulties now being resolved, amid reports of concerns raised by IAF chief AP Singh in this connection.

HAL Chairman and Managing Director D K Sunil said, "the delay is not simply attributable to just I would say laziness on part of the industry." "There have been technical issues which have got sorted out. The concern of the Air Chief is understandable," he told reporters here at the Aero India 2025 event.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, meetings have been held at different levels and HAL, a central PSU would soon be delivering the aircraft.

"We have now promised that we will have all the structures ready. We have conveyed this. We have had multiple meetings at different levels. We have conveyed this. We are building this. And once the engines are available, this will start rolling out. I think the concern is well understood. There is no doubt on that and as a team, all of us are focused...we will start delivering the aircraft," he added.

Sunil's response came amid reports of Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal AP Singh expressing some concerns over the alleged delay in delivery of Tejas to the IAF.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Tejas HAL Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Indian Air Force (IAF)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Eye on 'global transformation', PM Modi calls for French investments in India

PM also met US vice-president JD Vance to speak about how US can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in U.S. nuclear technology
Benjamin Netanyahu
Quote left Quote right

Israel will end Gaza Strip ceasefire if hostages are not returned on February 15

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT