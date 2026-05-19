Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng seeks interview with Rahul Gandhi after PM Modi press row

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng, who recently questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over not taking media questions during his Norway visit, on Tuesday reached out to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on X seeking a phone interview to discuss the visit and the controversy surrounding the exchange.

"Hello, would you be available for a phone interview Tuesday Norwegian time. It would be interesting to hear how you view the visit to Norway," she wrote as a reply to Rahul Gandhi's post on X, where he shared a video from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Norway.

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In the video, PM Modi could be seen walking away when Lyng questioned over his practice of not taking questions from the press during official appearances.

“Prime Minister Modi, why don’t you take some questions from the freest press in the world?” Lyng asked as Modi exited the hall alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

It is not clear if Modi could hear her.

Rahul Gandhi had accused PM Modi of 'panicking and running away' from the journalist's questions.

"When there is nothing to hide, there is nothing to fear. What happens to India’s image when the world sees a compromised PM panic and run from a few questions?" he wrote on the X post.

The leader of Opposition has however not publicly responded to Lyng’s interview request yet.