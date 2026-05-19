CBSE extends application deadline for Class 12 answer book copies after website glitches

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books for Class 12 board examinations by a day following technical issues on its website.

According to a CBSE circular issued on Tuesday, the deadline has been extended from May 22 to May 23.

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"It is hereby informed to all stakeholders that due to a technical problem encountered on the CBSE website for Post-Verification Facilities and to ensure sufficient time to the students, the last date for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books has been extended," the circular said.

Candidates have been advised to utilise the extended timeline and apply accordingly, while all other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

The extension comes amid complaints from students over technical glitches on the CBSE website for post-verification facilities. Several students had flagged issues related to login, payment and non-functional application links on social media after the process began.

The CBSE had opened the window for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated Class 12 answer books from May 19 to May 22. The Board had earlier begun the process for re-evaluation and verification of answer sheets following concerns raised by some students and parents over the On-Screen Marking system.

Students who apply for scanned copies will be able to access them between May 26 and May 29.

The CBSE has also revised the fee structure this year. Students can obtain scanned copies of answer books by paying Rs 100 instead of Rs 700 earlier.

The fee for verification of the answer sheet has been reduced to Rs 100 from Rs 500, while re-evaluation will cost Rs 25 per question.

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