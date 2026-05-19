Family raises concerns over repatriation of Odisha man killed in Ukrainian drone attack

The family members of Anjarana Ramaya, the Odisha man killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Moscow region, were worried about when his body would reach home from Russia.

While the family accused both the recruitment agency through which Ramaya got the job and the state government of not doing enough to bring the body back, the Ganjam district authorities said they had already contacted the Indian Embassy in Moscow and initiated the process.

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Ramaya (30) was a resident of Madhabandha village in Ganjam district. He had been working as a structure fitter in a construction company at the Gazprom oil refinery for over a year.

He died while two others suffered injuries in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Moscow region on Sunday.

"After getting the information about Ramaya's death from his friend in Moscow on Sunday, we informed the Ganjam district collector. We have not heard from him since," A Ganesh, the elder brother of the deceased, told PTI over the phone on Tuesday.

The family also contacted the recruitment agency that had sent him to Moscow.

"They expressed ignorance about what had happened and promised to get back to us, but did not," said Ganesh, a daily wage earner.

Ramaya had travelled back to Russia about two months ago after spending some time in the village on leave. He used to send Rs 40,000 a month to the family.

"We were planning to marry him off this year. As part of the plan, we had been renovating our house. But he is no more. We are now shattered," Ganesh said in a choked voice.

Ramaya was his younger brother, and their two sisters are married.

The family cannot begin the rituals associated with his death as the last rites have not yet been performed.

Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vassan said, "We have already written to the Indian embassy about the family's request to bring back the body. It takes time as many formalities have to be followed."

The authorities are also trying to ensure proper treatment for the two persons injured in the drone attack.

The injured are G Tejeswar Reddy (22) and Khetrabasi Reddy (35), both from Ganjam district.

Their family members have also requested the government to ensure proper treatment for them.

Vassan said he currently did not have all the details regarding their condition.

A Dambaru Reddy, a former Zilla Parishad member from the area, contacted the Ministry of External Affairs regarding their treatment and the repatriation of Ramaya's mortal remains.