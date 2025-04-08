Heatwaves responsible for one-third of India's power demand surge in summer 2024: Report

India's electricity demand during the severe heatwave months of April to June 2024 rose by 10.4 per cent compared to the corresponding period the year before, with increased use of air conditioning contributing to nearly a third of the rise, according to a new report released on Tuesday.

The sixth edition of global energy think tank Ember’s Global Electricity Review also said heatwaves were responsible for almost a fifth of the increase in global electricity demand in 2024 and were the main reason behind a 1.4 per cent rise in fossil fuel-based power generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This led to a 1.6 per cent increase in global power sector emissions, adding 223 million tonnes of carbon dioxide and pushing total emissions to a record high of 14.6 billion tonnes.

Without the heat-related demand, fossil generation would have grown just 0.2 per cent, as clean energy met 96 per cent of the demand growth not caused by hotter temperatures, said the report.

In India, electricity demand during April-September 2024 was 6.1 per cent higher compared to the corresponding period in 2023. Ember estimated that 19 per cent of this rise was due to higher temperatures.

During the peak heatwave months from April to June, the demand was 10.8 per cent higher than the previous year.

"This was primarily driven by economic growth, with air conditioning accounting for an estimated 30 per cent of the year-on-year increase. In May, cooling was responsible for more than one-third of the year-on-year demand increase," the report said.

India's total electricity demand rose by 5 per cent in 2024. Clean energy sources met 33 per cent of this additional demand, while coal accounted for 64 per cent. This is a drop from 2023, when coal met 91 per cent of the increase.

A recent study said India may add 130 to 150 million new room air conditioners in the next decade, which could push peak power demand up by over 180 GW by 2035, straining the electricity grid.

PTI reported last month that India is likely to see a nine to 10 per cent increase in peak electricity demand this summer as more heatwave days are expected.

The share of household electricity use in India rose from 22 per cent in 2012-13 to 25 per cent in 2022-23. Experts say this is largely due to economic growth and higher demand for cooling as temperatures continue to rise.

Ongoing research at the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development says that in a world that is 2 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times, India will see the highest cooling demand in terms of population, followed by China, Nigeria, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, the Philippines and the United States.

Earlier this month, the India Meteorological Department said that the country is likely to experience above-normal temperatures from April to June, with more heatwave days in central and eastern India and the northwestern plains.

The year 2024 was also the warmest recorded both in India, and globally.

This year, heatwave conditions were observed as early as February 27–28. The first official heatwave of 2024 was recorded on April 5.

While heatwaves are common in April and May, scientists say climate change is making them more frequent and intense.

A 2022 study warned that the risk of heatwaves could increase tenfold in the 21st century, with over 70 per cent of India's land area likely to face extreme heat.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.