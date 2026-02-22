Odisha school gangrape case marked ‘Red Flag’, crime branch steps in

The alleged gangrape of a Class 7 student at a private school in Odisha’s Kendrapara district has been classified as a ‘Red Flag’ case by the state Crime Branch, bringing it under fast-track investigation and close monitoring.

An official said the case will continue to be probed by the same investigating officer, but the Crime Against Women & Children Wing (CAW&CW) of the Crime Branch-CID will monitor the progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Red Flag’ category, introduced in 2014, is meant for serious crimes against women, including rape and murder, to ensure immediate attention and priority in investigation.

Four teachers, including a woman, and a peon of the private school have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the repeated sexual assault of the 13-year-old student, police said.

The arrests were made on Saturday after separate complaints were lodged at Rajkanika police station by the girl’s father and the district child welfare committee.

According to a senior officer, the complaints alleged that the accused teachers had raped the minor. The district child welfare committee had first looked into the allegation before approaching the police.

"A complaint was lodged on February 18. After a 48-hour-long investigation, we referred the case to the police for legal action," child welfare committee member Swagatika Patra said.

The panel has also directed the district education officer to conduct a separate inquiry into the allegation.

"The accused persons were arrested on the basis of preliminary investigation. Further probe is underway," Rajkanika police station inspector-in-charge Sanjay Mallick said. The case has drawn a political response as well.

The Opposition Biju Janata Dal submitted a memorandum to the Kendrapara Superintendent of Police, seeking stringent punishment for those involved.