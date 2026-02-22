New Rajagopalachari statue to replace British architect Lutyens' at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday that a statue of British architect Edwin Lutyens, which has stood in Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be replaced by a statue of C Rajagopalachari, the first Indian governor-general of independent India.

During his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi noted that, unfortunately, even after independence, statues of British administrators remained in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, while those of India's great leaders were not honoured with a place there.

However, the country is moving away from symbols of colonial rule and is beginning to embrace symbols of Indian culture, the prime minister stated.

"A statue of British architect Edwin Lutyens also stood in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Now, this statue will be replaced by a statue of Rajaji (C Rajagopalachari)," he said.

Modi mentioned that during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' he had discussed the 'Panch-Pran' from the Red Fort, highlighting the importance of freeing oneself from the mentality of slavery.

Affirming that the Rashtrapati Bhavan is taking a significant step forward in this regard, he announced that the 'Rajaji Utsav' will be celebrated on February 23, during which the statue of C Rajagopalachari will be unveiled in the central courtyard of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Rajagopalachari was among those who saw power not as a position but as a service. His conduct, self-restraint, and independent thinking in public life inspire us even today," the prime minister said.

Additionally, an exhibition on Rajagopalachari will take place during the Rajaji Utsav, running from February 24 to March 1. "Do pay a visit there, to have a look, whenever possible," Modi said.

Edwin Lutyens, in collaboration with Sir Herbert Baker, designed several monumental buildings in New Delhi, including Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block, and India Gate.

In recognition of his contribution, a part of New Delhi is also known as 'Lutyens' Delhi'.