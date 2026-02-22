Haryana Human Rights Commission orders high-powered inquiry into teenager's death on basketball court in Rohtak

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken serious cognisance of the November incident at a sports nursery in Rohtak, where a basketball pole collapsed, killing a teenage player.

In its recent order, the commission noted that the incident prima facie disclosed a grave violation of human rights, particularly the right to life, safety, and dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

Justice Lalit Batra, Chairperson of the HHRC, directed that the principal secretary to the Haryana government and the Chandigarh sports department constitute a high-powered inquiry committee.

Hardik Rathi, a national-level basketball player, died when the iron pole of a basketball hoop fell on him during practice in Lakhan Majra, Rohtak district, last November.

The Rohtak deputy commissioner submitted a report following the commission’s order dated December 18, 2025.

The report, however, “failed to provide any substantive details regarding the cause of the incident, adherence to safety standards, or the grant of compensation to the bereaved family,” the commission noted in its order dated February 11.

It merely referred to the sanction of Rs 17,80,294 from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) portal for constructing a basketball stadium.

Although an inquiry committee was formed on November 26 last year, a detailed report has not yet been submitted.

The commission also noted that there is no clear mechanism for safety inspections of sports equipment and infrastructure, nor a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for compensation.

“Haryana has consistently been at the forefront of sporting excellence and has invested substantial public funds in the development of sports infrastructure. In such circumstances, it is incumbent upon the state to ensure the safety, quality control, and regular maintenance of facilities created from public resources. Any lapse in this regard defeats the objective of promoting sports and jeopardises the safety of young athletes,” Batra observed.

The commission highlighted that if the basketball pole was rusted and unsafe, and if officials failed to address the issue despite repeated warnings, it would constitute gross negligence.

According to the commission, this amounts to a violation of the State's constitutional obligation. Batra issued several directions and recommendations.

The Principal Secretary to the Haryana Government, Sports Department, Chandigarh, has been instructed to constitute a high-powered inquiry committee.

The committee is expected to determine the precise cause of the incident and fix responsibility upon the concerned officials, engineers, or contractors.

It will examine whether approved designs, quality standards, and maintenance protocols were followed.

A state-wide audit of all sports nurseries and government-run sports facilities will be conducted with regard to structural stability and safety compliance.

A uniform mechanism for regular inspections, third-party structural certification, and systematic maintenance will also be recommended.

“Appropriate compensation to the bereaved family shall be considered, keeping in view the gravity of the loss and the future prospects of the deceased player,” the order reads.

A structured and time-bound SOP will be formulated to ensure immediate interim relief and final compensation in cases of death or grievous injury at state-run or state-funded sports facilities.

The committee will include a senior IAS officer as Chairperson, the Director General of Sports and Youth Affairs, a senior structural engineer, and a distinguished national-level sportsperson or Arjuna Awardee.

Batra clarified that the matter transcends an isolated accident, raising concerns about public safety, administrative accountability, and the fundamental right to life of young athletes.

The next hearing is scheduled for May 19, and Assistant Registrar Dr Puneet Arora has instructed the Principal Secretary, Sports Department, to submit a report one week before the hearing.

The Director General of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department has been directed to submit the pending detailed report expeditiously.