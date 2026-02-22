Gunshots heard outside Banaras Hindu University campus hostel

Gunshots were allegedly heard outside a hostel here at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), officials said on Sunday. No one was injured in the incident.

Roshan Mishra, a third-year BA student, alleged that he was standing outside the hostel when three youths arrived on a motorcycle and suddenly opened fire in the air.

Police have registered a case against three persons allegedly involved in the incident and efforts are underway to catch them, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Vaibhav Banker said that ACP, Bhelupur received information regarding the firing at BHU around 9:30 pm.

A police force from several stations, along with the outpost in-charge, rushed to the spot immediately.

Mishra alleged that he was standing outside the hotel gate with his friend, when a motorcycle arrived and opened fire, with the intention to kill, while the two rushed into the hostel room, reported ANI.

"Police inspected the crime scene and accepted a formal complaint from the students. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged against the accused," the ADCP said.

Following the incident, students recovered empty shell casings from the spot and handed them over to the police.